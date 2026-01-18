Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller amassed one rebound and one assist across six minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to San Antonio.
Miller played a limited role off the bench, a trend that has become all too common when it comes to his opportunities in the NBA. In 17 appearances this season, Miller has logged double-digit minutes only once, averaging 2.6 points in 5.1 minutes per game.
