Miller closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in eight minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 loss to Atlanta.

Miller continues to be utilized as nothing more than an emergency piece, typically seeing the floor during garbage time only. In 12 appearances this season, Miller has averaged just 2.1 points in 4.5 minutes per game.

