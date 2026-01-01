Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in eight minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 loss to Atlanta.
Miller continues to be utilized as nothing more than an emergency piece, typically seeing the floor during garbage time only. In 12 appearances this season, Miller has averaged just 2.1 points in 4.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Bench role vs. Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Takes advantage of start•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Getting preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Double-double in exhibition win•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Re-evaluated in two weeks•