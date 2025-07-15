Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Nears double-double in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 89-73 Summer League win over the Pistons.
Miller was one of two Timberwolves players to score at least 20 points and also contributed a team-high mark in rebounds. The 21-year-old forward bounced back from an inefficient six-point outing during Saturday's win over the Nuggets and has now provided 20 points in two of his three Summer League appearances.
