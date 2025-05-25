Miller amassed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over eight minutes during Saturday's 143-101 win over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Miller made just his third appearance of the playoffs in the blowout win, recording a career-high mark in points during his limited run. However, the 21-year-old forward isn't expected to receive minutes outside of garbage time.