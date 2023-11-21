Miller has been recalled to the Timberwolves' roster in advance of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
Miller has logged just two minutes for the Timberwolves this season while getting reps with Minnesota's G League affiliate instead. Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is set for a multi-game absence, which could unlock a small bench role for Miller.
