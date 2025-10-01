Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Re-evaluated in two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves announced Wednesday that Miller was diagnosed with a right fifth finger laceration.
The injury occurred during Tuesday's practice. Miller will be re-evaluated in two weeks, setting him to miss at least three preseason contests. At this point, it's unclear if his status for Opening Night will be in jeopardy.
