Minnesota recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.
Miller posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks during Iowa's G League win over Motor City on Wednesday morning. He's yet to appear in a regular-season NBA game this season after making 17 appearances as a rookie last year.
