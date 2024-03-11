Miller has been recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) dealing with injuries, Miller will provide emergency depth ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Miller has averaged 20.3 points per game at the G League level, but he's been limited to just seven appearances and 3.7 minutes per contest with Minnesota.
