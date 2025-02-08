The Timberwolves recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
Miller will be available for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers. The 21-year-old forward is averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 2.7 minutes across his six NBA appearances this season.
