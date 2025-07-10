Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Scores 20 in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller tallied 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 98-91 Summer League win over the Pelicans.
Miller's length was on full display Thursday as he posted 20 points and nine rebounds in his 2025 Summer League debut. The 21-year-old had a limited role with the Timberwolves during the 2024-25 season, averaging 1.5 points in 2.5 minutes across 13 appearances.
