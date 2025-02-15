Miller logged five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 7:34 of court time during Team G League's 25-14 loss to Team C in the Rising Stars final.

Miller led the G League team in their 40-39 upset win over Team M in the semifinals, and he finished that contest with a game-high 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 12:17 of court time. He wasn't able to carry that momentum into the finals, but Miller played a crucial role in the G League making it their in the first place. The 2023 second-round pick has seen sparse playing time with the Timberwolves, but he could see more minutes off the bench following the All-Star break.