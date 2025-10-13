Miller (finger) will be available for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Miller suffered a right fifth finger laceration at the end of September and was expected to miss at least two weeks before being evaluated again. However, he appears to have healed quickly and will get a taste of live action during Monday's exhibition. Leonard has appeared in only 30 regular-season NBA games since being drafted in 2023, but he's been stellar at the G League level.