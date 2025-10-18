Miller produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Miller saw his name listed in the starting lineup while the majority of the Minnesota starters received the night off. He took full advantage of the opportunity, turning in an efficient shooting performance to lead his team in scoring. Despite a strong showing, the 21-year-old appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot in the rotation, at least to begin the regular season.