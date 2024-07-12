Miller is out for the remainder of Friday's Summer League game against the Pelicans due to a left eye injury.
Miller will finish Friday's contest with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three steals in 16 minutes before exiting early. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's Summer League matchup with Indiana.
