The Timberwolves recalled Garza from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.

Garza is expected to dress Wednesday in Detroit, taking on the Pistons squad that selected him in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 center had appeared in three of the Timberwolves' previous four games before getting assigned to Iowa, but Garza may not be featured in the rotation Wednesday now that Naz Reid is healthy and ready to step in as the primary backup to Rudy Gobert.