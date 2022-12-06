Garza tallied 44 points (18-32 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to Fort Wayne.

Garza had a career night that resulted in a double-double and a career-high scoring mark, leading Iowa in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks in the loss. Garza has averaged 29.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in nine games with the Wolves.