The Timberwolves converted Garza's two-way deal to a standard contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Garza has split time between the NBA and G League this season as a two-way player but will now spend the rest of the 2023-24 campaign with the Timberwolves. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out, Garza has seen increased playing time, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
