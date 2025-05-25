Garza recorded seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across five minutes during Saturday's 143-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Garza appeared in a game for just the fourth time these playoffs, scoring a postseason-high seven points. With the result all but settled heading into the final quarter, Minnesota was able to trot out its fringe players, providing them with a rare opportunity to see the court during what is the pointy end of the season. The Timberwolves will be looking to build on this performance when the two teams line up again in Game 4.