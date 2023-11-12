Garza tallied 37 points (14-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 125-117 win over Windy City.

Garza dominated in the G League season-opener against the Bulls, leading all Wolves players in scoring and rebounds while finishing three points short of the 40-point mark in a double-double appearance. Garza has played well in his time in the G League stemming back to last season as he bounces between the G League and the NBA again to start this year.