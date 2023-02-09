Garza finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes in Wednesday's 143-118 win over the Jazz.

The 25 points marked a new career high for Garza, who had previously recorded 20 points exactly three times during his rookie season in 2021-22 with the Pistons. Garza is now averaging 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22 minutes over the Timberwolves' last two games, but the blowout nature of both contests and the absence of Rudy Gobert (groin) on Wednesday were major factors. Assuming Gobert is good to go Friday in Memphis and the Timberwolves are able to keep the game competitive, Garza will likely see his minutes drop off precipitously, if he's not cut out of the rotation entirely.