Garza finished with 29 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 139-131 win over Birmingham.
Garza hauled in a team-high rebound total and finished second in assists and scoring while ending up one point shy of the 30-point mark. Garza has averaged 29.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 blocks over five games with Iowa.
