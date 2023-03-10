Garza notched 29 points (13-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 128-117 loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Garza hauled in a team-high rebound total while finishing one board shy of a double-double and one point short of surpassing the 30-point mark. Garza has averaged 31.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in three G League games this season.
