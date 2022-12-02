The Timberwolves transferred Garza from the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Friday.
Garza has only appeared in one game for the Timberwolves this season. Garza had 33 points in his most recent G League game and will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the two teams.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Notches another 30-point game•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Back to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Transferred to parent squad•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Second straight 30-point game•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Leads team in scoring•