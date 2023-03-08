The Timberwolves transferred Garza to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Wednesday.
Garza is one of Minnesota's two-way players, so he will likely be recalled to the NBA before the end of the season. However, he has only appeared in two of the Timberwolves' last eight games, so he should see more playing time in Iowa.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Erupts for career-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Shines in garbage time•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Transferred to parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Stars in near triple-double outing•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Transferred to G League•