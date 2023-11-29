Garza was transferred from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Garza was sent to Iowa on Wednesday morning to practice with the G League club, but he'll rejoin the Timberwolves a few hours later. He's been on the fringes of the rotation for the parent club this year and shouldn't see significant minutes moving forward.
