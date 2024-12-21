Garza is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.
Garza has been an inconsistent part of Minnesota's rotation this season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.1 minutes across nine appearances. If Garza is ultimately ruled out, his absence shouldn't significantly impact the Timberwolves' rotation.
