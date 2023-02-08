Garza notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Garza has been limited to garbage minutes this season, but there's no question the rookie has been finding ways to contribute with the limited playing time he's had thus far. He's scored in double digits in his last two outings, but considering this was the first time he logged more than 20 minutes all season long, he's not a viable fantasy asset in any format.
