The Timberwolves signed Garza to a two-way contract on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Garza averaged 7.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in four games for Minnesota this preseason. The Timberwolves already have AJ Lawson and Eric Paschall signed to two-way deals, meaning one of them will have to either get signed to an NBA contract or waived. Garza will split time between the NBA and G League this season.