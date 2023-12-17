Garza notched 38 points (14-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and in block over 34 minutes in Friday's 136-113 win over Cleveland.

Garza again led Iowa in scoring while ending one rebound short of a double-double along with a handful of assists in an all-around showing. Garza has averaged 36.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks over 36.1 minutes in three outings at the G League level this year.