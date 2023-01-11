Garza finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 143-132 loss to South Bay.

Garza led Iowa in scoring and shots made from both the field and from three, finishing four rebounds short of a double-double. Garza has averaged 29.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in nine G League appearances this season.