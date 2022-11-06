Garza posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes in Sunday's 120-99 win over Sioux Falls.

Garza led Iowa in scoring during a blowout victory, posting his second consecutive game of 20 or more points. Garza led the Wolves in rebounding and threes made in Sunday's victory.