Garza posted 47 points (19-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to Lakeland.

Garza led all players in Saturday's game in scoring and rebounds while finishing three points shy of the 50-point mark in a double-double performance. Garza averaged 31.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in six G League contests this season.