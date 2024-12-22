Garza (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Garza will miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. The 25-year-old's absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as he has played in only nine games this season.
