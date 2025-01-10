Garza tallied four points (2-2 FG) and recorded a foul in three minutes of court time in Thursday's 104-89 win over the Magic.

The appearance was Garza's first since Dec. 19. The fourth-year center had missed some time over the past three weeks due to a left ankle sprain, but he was cleared to return to action Monday and had been held out of the last two games in coach's decisions before taking the court in garbage time Thursday. Garza is likely to find himself outside of the rotation throughout the season unless the Timberwolves are without at least one of Rudy Gobert or Naz Reid in a given game.