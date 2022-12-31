Garza amassed 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Bucks.

Garza came from nowhere Friday, putting up easily his best line of the season. With Rudy Gobert a late scratch due to illness, Garza assumed the role of backup center, tallying more points than he has across all games played this season. Gobert is unlikely to be sidelined for too long, meaning this should be viewed as the epitome of a flash in the pan.