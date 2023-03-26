Garza was transferred from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA club Sunday.

Garza posted 47 points and 15 rebounds in Iowa's final regular-season game, but they are out of the playoff picture, so the big man will fill his typical reserve role for the Timberwolves during the final weeks of the NBA regular season. Garza posted 31.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assits and 1.3 blocks across six G League contests.