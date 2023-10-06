Garza generated 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 11 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over Dallas.

Garza saw limited playing time off the bench Thursday but had plenty of looks from the floor, as he was one of three players on the team to finish with double-digit field-goal attempts. Garza rejoined the Timberwolves on a two-way deal in early July, so he'll likely split time between the G League and parent club during the 2023-24 campaign.