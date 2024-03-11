Garza racked up nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

Garza saw minutes in the second half and made his presence felt on the offensive end, hitting a buzzer-beater in the third and finishing with nine points despite playing less than an entire quarter. The Timberwolves are dealing with absences in the frontcourt, and if Rudy Gobert (hamstring) ends up missing Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Garza could be in line for a bigger role as Naz Reid's primary backup.