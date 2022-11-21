Garza finished with 30 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 win over Wisconsin.

Garza recorded his second consecutive 30-point performance while leading the team in rebounds during his first double-double outing of the G League season. Garza has averaged 26.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in five appearances this year.