Garza compiled 30 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 138-111 preseason win over Maccabi.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave minutes to several players who are competing for the final roster spots, and there's no question Garza stood out, leading the team in scoring while showing he can handle a more prominent responsibility if needed. Garza is competing for a backup spot in the frontcourt, though minutes will be hard to find with Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid on the roster as well. Don't be surprised if Garza starts the 2023-24 season in the G League.