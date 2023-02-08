Garza notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Garza was left out of the rotation two nights earlier in the Timberwolves' 128-98 win over the Nuggets, but he received the chance to play in Tuesday's rematch due to the blowout nature of the contest. With both teams resting their key rotation players for much of the fourth quarter, Garza received some extended burn and was able to put up quality numbers as a result. The second-year big man out of Iowa may get a temporary look as the Timberwolves' backup center if Naz Reid sees more time at power forward in the absence of Kyle Anderson (back), but Garza will likely find himself back out of the rotation as soon as Anderson is back in the fold.