Garza had 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 136-115 victory over Atlanta.

With Naz Reid (calf) sidelined, Garza played double-digit minutes for the first time in 10 games. The second-year center responded with an efficient 14 points. Garza has been productive when given minutes. He is averaging 18 points per game when he sees the court for at least 15 minutes. Garza could be a streamer for points and field goal percentage when Reid is out, but he won't produce in many other categories.