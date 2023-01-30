Garza tallied 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 44 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Garza did it all for Iowa in Sunday's win, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. Garza has averaged 32.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over his last two G League games.