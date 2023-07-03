Garza re-signed with the Timberwolves on a two-way contract Sunday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Garza spent the 2022-23 campaign with Minnesota on a two-way deal, and he made enough of an impact to earn another two-way contract with the club. He made 28 appearances with the NBA club last year and averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.
