Garza amassed 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Magic.

Garza barely saw action Friday but made the most of his minutes, missing just two of his nine shots en route to posting a career-best scoring mark. He has posted four games with double digits so far this season, and all four have come since Dec. 30. The rookie struggles with consistency and has found it hard to adjust to the league at times, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. He's averaging 7.0 points and 2.6 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game in 11 games since the start of January.