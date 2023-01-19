Garza posted 16 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Rudy Gobert (groin) sat out Wednesday's loss, allowing Garza to see backup center minutes behind Naz Reid. Garza has played sparingly this season, but this is the second time he's reached his season-high 16 points. The former Iowa standout isn't an add in any fantasy leagues, as he's on a two-way deal and is essentially fighting for a job whenever he gets a chance to play.