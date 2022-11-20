Garza posted 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 win over Wisconsin.

Garza surpassed the 30-point scoring mark for the second time of the season, tying his season-high in four appearances for Iowa. Garza has averaged 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists this year.