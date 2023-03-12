Garza finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Garza finished with team-high marks in rebounds and blocks while finishing second on the team in scoring Saturday. Garza has averaged 29.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in four G League appearances.