Minnesota assigned Garza to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Garza, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore were all sent to the G League on Monday and will be available for Iowa's matchup against South Bay. Across nine appearances with Iowa this season, Garza is averaging 29.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game.
