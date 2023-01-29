Minnesota transferred Garza to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
Garza, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore were all sent to the G League and will be available for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Blue. Across 10 appearances with Iowa, Garza is averaging 29.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game.
